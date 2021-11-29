WFP India Country Brief, October 2021

Highlights

• WFP staff visited the take home ration (THR) production unit in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, in early October where they interacted with members of the women-led microenterprise leading the production. The production is supported by WFP in partnership with the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission. The objective of the visit was to understand how the project has empowered them and changed their lives and document the initiative as an example of a gender transformative approach. A case study is being prepared and will be available next month.

Operational Updates

Ensuring Access to Food

• As part of WFP’s support to the Government of Rajasthan to improve the efficiency of the Targeted Public Distribution System, WFP developed a GPSenabled tracking system for monitoring and analysing the movement of food grains between warehouses and Fair Price Shops. The solution piloted in Alwar District will be rolled out in phased manner to support tracking of approximately 2.79 million mt of grains every year.

Improved Nutrition

• WFP organized a capacity building session for 126 Government officials and staff working on the PMPOSHAN scheme in Uttar Pradesh, which is aimed at improving nutritional status of school-going children. The session focused on increasing their knowledge and understanding of the benefits and common myths and misconceptions around fortified rice.

• WFP continues to provide technical assistance to women’s microenterprises to support the decentralized production of nutritious take-home rations (THR) in Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Rajasthan. In Uttar Pradesh, 400 mt of THRs have been distributed to beneficiaries under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme.

Monitoring and Evaluation

• Data collection of the baseline evaluation of a pilot project for local production of fortified THR in Jaipur District of Rajasthan is completed.

• WFP is supporting the Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO), NITI Aayog to institutionalize monitoring and evaluation (M&E) as part of the government administrative training. WFP and DMEO have jointly drafted the national M&E curriculum and evaluator competencies for government officers at senior and middle