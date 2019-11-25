WFP India Country Brief, October 2019

Highlights

WFP launched its global cinema ad campaign called ‘Feed Our Future’ to inspire cinema goers around the world to take action on the issue of global hunger and malnutrition.

The ad, currently playing in movie theatres in 30 countries, is being screened in UFO Moviez cinemas across India. The campaign was launched in India through a Facebook live event in Mumbai, with a panel discussion that included filmmakers, actors and nutritionists. The event was also attended by WFP’s Chief Marketing Officer Corinne Woods and WFP’s Representative and Country Director in India Bishow Parajuli.

Country Representatives of three Rome-based UN Agencies in India (WFP, FAO and IFAD) held a joint media sensitization workshop on World Food Day to discuss food and nutrition security from the holistic lens of a food systems approach.

Operational Updates Protecting Access to Food

• The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmer’s Welfare,

Government of India (MoAFW) has requested WFP to provide technical support for enhancing food and nutrition security of women smallholder farmers. WFP has now submitted a project proposal to MoAFW, which will aim to undertake a gender assessment of rural markets.

The project aims to improve food security through increased access to credit, technology, markets and value addition. Approval and funding for the proposal is pending.

• WFP continues to collaborate with the Department of Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti, Government of Odisha. Through this collaboration, WFP will support in enhancing the food security, livelihoods and market linkages of women smallholder farmers and women micro-enterprises. A Memorandum of Understanding is undergoing the approval process.

• The Government of Uttarakhand has requested WFP to provide technical support in optimization of the supply chain for the Targeted Public Distribution System. The funding for the project has been approved and a formal Letter of Agreement has been shared with the Government for approval.

• A proposal for supporting improvements in the supply chain and warehousing operations of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and Central Warehousing Corporation was submitted to the Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD). The proposal is now provisionally approved for funding by the DFPD.

• WFP India Representative and Country Director met with the Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik and senior state government officials to review WFP’s present and future cooperation in the State.