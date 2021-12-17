WFP India Country Brief, November 2021

Highlights

WFP India Country Office had a virtual social media campaign launch for the “16 days of Activism to end Gender-Based Violence” campaign on 25 November. Led by the Gender and Communications units, the campaign included pictures of WFP staff with orange scarves and messages on gender equality and genderbased violence. A series of activities are planned to mark the campaign.

Operational Updates

Ensuring Access to Food

• WFP signed a partnership agreement with the Government of Meghalaya in Shillong on 18 November, where WFP will provide technical support to the State to efficiently automate and optimize the end-to-end supply chain network and Fair Price Shops in the Public Distribution System.

WFP will also provide mobile storage units to help the state to reduce post-harvest losses.

Improved Nutrition

• As part of the national celebration of progressive India the State Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Shri Ashwani Kumar Choubey launched a series of information-educationcommunication (IEC) and behaviour change communication (BCC) products on the benefits of fortified rice on November 21. The products, including a film on ‘fortification of rice and myth busting’, radio jingles, and social media content, were developed by WFP as part of the IEC/BCC package on fortified rice in close collaboration with the Department of Food & Public Distribution.

Monitoring and Evaluation

• The Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO) of NITI Aayog and WFP jointly conducted the second training session to strengthen the monitoring and evaluation capacity of officials at the Directorate of Evaluation Organization (DEO), Planning Department, Government of Rajasthan on 15 November in Jaipur. The training focused on understanding the output-outcome monitoring framework and OECD-DAC Evaluation criteria.

• WFP supported DMEO, NITI Aayog, in conducting the first conference with Government Administrative and Central Training Institutes (ATIs/CTIs) on 23 November, with the objective of embedding evaluation as part of trainings for government officers. WFP presented the evaluation curriculum and competency framework developed in collaboration with DMEO to more than 35 participants.

• WFP participated in the 4th Development Partners’ Conference hosted by DMEO, NITI Aayog, on 24 November. A total of 18 DMEO development partners, including UNDP and UNICEF, attended the conference. Updates on the ongoing and completed activities under DMEO-WFP partnership were presented during the conference.