WFP India Country Brief, November 2020

Highlights

WFP launched the 16 Days of Activism to end Gender-Based Violence campaign on 25 November. The campaign is raising awareness on the increase in domestic/intimate-partner violence during the pandemic, by posting pictures of staff members holding signs to describe in 1-2 words, their feelings while at home during the lockdown. These were shared on Twitter, accompanied by this blog post about the campaign.

Operational Updates

Promoting Access to Food

• As part of WFP’s COVID-19 response, WFP completed the provision of technical support on food distribution to SAMARTH, a frontline civil society organization which distributed food packets to more than 20,000 vulnerable households, including those with sex workers, transgender members, migrants, and members who are chronically ill or have a disability. Post-distribution monitoring will begin next month to also learn more about the challenges these marginalized groups face in accessing the Government’s safety nets programmes.

Improved Nutrition • WFP has completed setup and installation of the supplementary nutrition production unit in Malwa block,

Fatehpur district in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission. This unit will serve as a “Centre of Excellence” for establishing similar units across the state. Every month, the Malwa unit will produce more than 70 mt of fortified blended nutritious foods, reaching more than 25,000 pregnant and lactating women and young children enrolled in the Government’s programme.

In addition, WFP trained more than 300 government staff and members of the women-led micro-enterprises across eight districts in November.

• WFP shared its insights and experience on rice and wheat flour fortification in a forum organized by the Associated Chambers of Commerce in India, where they discussed how fortification of staple commodities is an economical way to address anemia and cognitive development related issues. WFP also participated in a panel discussion on 18 November during the Children’s Week celebration, where the focus was on identifying feasible solutions to India’s pressing malnutrition problem.

• The Government of Uttar Pradesh has approved WFP’s partnership proposal to strengthen mid-day meals in the State, with a focus on capacity strengthening of school cooks and helpers, establishing nutri-gardens, developing and rolling out nutrition-focused social behavior change communication and technical support to scale up fortification of the food staples used in the programme.