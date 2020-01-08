WFP India Country Brief, November 2019

Highlights

• With funding from the 2030 Fund, WFP carried out a scoping study on SouthSouth and Triangular Cooperation opportunities in the country, with support from WFP’s regional office and headquarters.

• WFP facilitated a study tour for a highlevel delegation from the Government of India to Costa Rica to learn about different ways to address gaps in India’s food fortification programme.

• WFP hosted an informal consultation with various policy makers, practitioners, academics and think tanks on how to adjust programming to help the Government accelerate progress towards achieving SDG targets before 2030.

Operational Updates Protecting

Access to Food

• WFP has partnered with Mission Shakti, Department of Women and Child Development, Government of Odisha for enhancing the food security, livelihoods and market linkages of women smallholder farmers and women micro-enterprises in the state. WFP’s funding portion for the project has been secured through the private sector while the Government of Odisha will cover its own costs.

• The Government of Uttarakhand (GoUK) has requested for WFP to provide technical support in optimizing the supply chain of the Targeted Public Distribution System.

The funding for the project has been approved and WFP has shared a formal Letter of Agreement with GoUK for approval. WFP will complete an assessment mission for situation mapping in Uttarakhand in December with support from WFP’s Asia regional bureau and Headquarters.

• The Department of Food and Public Distribution has approved a proposal to support improvements in the supply chain and warehousing operations of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and Central Warehousing Corporation. Funding has been secured through the private sector.

Improved Nutrition

• WFP has been supporting rice fortification for mid-day meals in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, with 2,700 mt of rice fortified so far in 2019. In November, WFP reached 54,800 people with nutrition and health education sessions and games at the community level.

• A technology-based capacity strengthening tool is being developed for cooks-cum-helpers working under the Mid-Day Meal scheme in Uttar Pradesh and Orissa. The content focuses on food safety and hygiene and is developed in accordance with Mid-Day Meal guidelines of the Government of India.

Evidence and Research

• The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has approved the 2019 National Food and Nutrition Security Analysis report, which was launched jointly with WFP in June. The report is available on their website.

• WFP has finalized the report on the end-line evaluation on the fortification of mid-day meals in Dhenkanal District, Odisha and has now shared it with the State Government.

South-South and Triangular Cooperation (SSTC)

• WFP facilitated a study tour of a high-level delegation from the Government of India to Costa Rica to learn more about their national food fortification programme. They found the following best practices would be worthy of replication after contextualization:

(i) Formation of a National Commission of Micronutrients representing a cross-sector of stakeholders; (ii) Food fortification standards in Costa Rica propose higher required levels of micronutrients as well as some additional micronutrients not included in standards in India; (iii) Setting up of a command and control centre for monitoring the roll out of fortified foods; and (iv) Working with representatives of associations of the rice millers.

• WFP also facilitated a visit for a delegation of government officials from the Department of Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti, in Orissa to the state of Kerala to observe the implementation of state-wide take-home ration fortification. Kerala’s takehome ration programme was initiated and supported by WFP.