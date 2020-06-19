WFP India Country Brief, May 2020

Highlights

In order to raise awareness on preventing the spread of COVID-19, WFP prepared four animated videos that can be shared online:

• Maintaining family harmony and fighting stigma

• Maintaining good health and nutrition for pregnant women during the COVID-19

• Key prevention tips against COVID-19

• Addressing domestic violence in your community

The Odia version was virtually launched on 27 May by Mr.

P.K Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health, Government of Odisha. They were later launched in Hindi, via social media, have been accessed via WFP’s new YouTube Channel, and shared by several UN agencies.

Operational Updates

Promoting Access to Food

• WFP is supporting the Department of Food and Public Distribution in developing awareness materials such as banners, newspaper advertisements and radio announcements to promote ration card portability under the One Nation One Ration Card. These materials will help National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries in accessing their entitlements in any of 20 states across the country.

• Using regularly reported government data on 22 essential commodities from 140 locations, WFP developed a real-time dashboard to monitor changes in key commodities across all states and union territories. The dashboard allows users to understand which commodities have had the highest increase from which location and it also monitors the prices of statespecific basic food baskets. It will be presented to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in June.

Improved Nutrition

• To prepare for the re-opening of schools, WFP prepared a guidance note for school administrators, teachers, staff and cooks on how to maintain social distancing, ensure high levels of food safety and promote hygiene in the school meals programmes.

The guidance note was distributed by the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

• WFP collaborated with UNICEF and WHO to prepare guidance for private sector organizations wishing to donate food items for the COVID response, including advice against providing infant milk substitutes.

• WFP has developed a set of animated videos to target school meals cooks and cooks in community kitchens responding to COVID, with a focus on food safety and hygiene as part of an ongoing social and behavioural change communication project. They have been released through WFP India’s social media handles.

Evidence and Results Analysis

• WFP has now published the report on the end-line evaluation of rice fortification in the mid-day meals in Dhenkanal District of Odisha. In addition, WFP shared WFP India Country Brief May 2020 the preliminary findings of the end-line evaluation of rice fortification in the mid-day meals in Varanasi District of Uttar Pradesh with donors.

• WFP conducted the webinar, ‘WFP-How the World's Largest Humanitarian Organisation Responds to Global Crises’ for more than 40 staff in the Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO), NITI Aayog, as part of a series for their learning and programme adaptations during COVID-19.