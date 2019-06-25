WFP India Country Brief, May 2019

Highlights

A government delegation from Bhutan visited India to understand more about the work on food fortification, quality control and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) ‘Eat Right India’ campaign. The visit was facilitated by WFP.

Based on WFP’s pilot project in the district of Wayanad, the Government of Kerala has announced the state-wide scaleup of fortified supplementary food provided to children under 2 years of age, under the Integrated Child Development Services.

Operational Updates

Protecting Access to Food

• As part of its partnership with the Government of Uttar Pradesh (UP), WFP is continuing its support for End-to-End computerization of the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS). As of May, WFP provided support for the deployment of 68,800 electronic Point-of-Sale devices in rural areas and 12,000 in urban areas. Work is in progress for GPS installation and a dashboard. 3,200 devices have been deployed so far, as per the target of UP State Government.

• WFP is providing technical assistance to the Government of UP to improve its supply chain operations. As a part of this support, procurement of wheat and equipment for TPDS warehouses in the state was initiated. Orders for procurement of 145 Electronic Weighing Machines (EWM) have been placed and 40 EWM have been installed in the government warehouses. The process for installing Weighing Scales of 5mt in 600 warehouses has started; work orders have been released for 200 machines and 100 machines have been installed.

Improve Nutrition

• WFP has signed an MoU with the Department of Women and Child Development of the Government of Kerala to initiate rice fortification on a pilot basis in Kannur District.

• WFP participated in a regional workshop organized jointly by the Food Fortification Resource Centre, FSSAI and Tata Trusts. The main agenda of the workshop was to identify issues in the concerned states related to food fortification.

• In the state of Odisha, WFP is working with Department of School and Mass Education to scale up rice fortification by exploring different modalities of fortification (such as fortified rice kernels or micronutrient powder).

• WFP was invited by the Department of Food and Public Distribution for discussions on the operationalization of the Central Sector Scheme. The Department has requested WFP to provide technical assistance in the states of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh,

Orissa, and Madhya Pradesh.

• The report on Food and Nutrition Security Analysis of India, developed by WFP in partnership with the Government of India’s Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), was approved by the ministry. It will be released in June.

• WFP is supporting MoSPI to build a network of experts for the development of methodologies for measuring tier II and tier III indicators for SDG 2 in the context of India. This entails reviewing the global evidence and how to adapt it for India