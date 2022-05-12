WFP India Country Brief, March 2022

Highlights

• On March 8, WFP and the Government of Odisha held a state-level workshop to discuss and disseminate a report on ‘Lessons from Odisha Millet Mission: A Case for Mainstreaming Millets,’ which included stories of impact and a set of six policy briefs. Within the report, recommendations were developed for mainstreaming millets in social safety nets, improved consumption, inclusion of all varieties of millets in the government’s Minimum Support Price, strengthening the millet value chain, millet processing and value-added millet products, and organic certification.

Operational Updates

Ensuring Access to Food

• Under the new partnership agreement with the Government of Meghalaya, WFP started its technical support by developing a mobile application for the collection of geo-coordinates for nodes under the state supply chain system and trained government officials. The data collected through the mobile application will be used to optimize the supply chain network by establishing a mobile-based GPS tracking solution in the state. WFP also developed a price monitoring dashboard for the state which provides various analysis for retail pricing across the 16 districts for 22 essential commodities.

• WFP successfully deployed an automated packaging solution and related training to the women members of the Delang Block Level Federation of Khurda district to provide alternative ways of improving the livelihoods of self-help groups in Odisha. This solution will directly reduce the time required for packaging various supplementary food products by almost 40 percent while providing opportunities to enhance the incomes of 22,800 people.

• Under the social protection convergence and supply chain integration pilot in Ganjam district of Odisha,

WFP completed the supply chain optimisation of the intra-district transportation of paddy rice from procurement centres to mills. The first round of optimisation results show a potential reduction in the distance travelled by 29 percent. The next step will be to cover the entire supply chain from procurement centres to last mile retail shops.

Improved Nutrition

• WFP recently finalized a study to understand the implications and suggestions for improving the financial viability and sustainability of take-home ration (THR) production units run by rural women’s enterprises in Odisha, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. WFP has been providing technical support to the women’s groups and government counterparts to produce nutritious fortified THR for use in the government’s Integrated Child Development Services programmes in these states