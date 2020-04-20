WFP India Country Brief, March 2020

Highlights

On 16 March WFP India shared a list of nine recommendations with the Ministry of Food on how to adapt the Targeted Public Distribution System to meet increased needs associated with COVID-19. Within two weeks, eight of the recommendations were implemented.

WFP is currently monitoring State government adaptations to the three food-based safety nets to ensure entitlements reach beneficiaries during the lockdown.

At the request of the State Government of Uttarakhand, WFP is developing and deploying a mobile app expected to reach 12 million people, through which they can access information about their entitlements and register for missing items, which will then be delivered to their homes. The app will also include information on the prevention of COVID-19.

Operational Updates

Promoting Access to Food

• WFP has developed a prototype of the first GrainATM and will test this in Fair Price Shops in the greater Delhi region. The GrainATM will replace the manual multi commodity grain dispensing machine, which will increase weighing efficiency. Fair Price Shops are responsible for selling grains under the Targeted Public Distribution System at the prices recommended by the Government.

• In collaboration with the Ministry of Food, WFP is developing an e-learning platform that will be used to strengthen the capacity of government officials within the ministry for implementation of the Targeted Public Distribution System. The project is funded by the private sector through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

Improved Nutrition

• WFP recently shared its experience and lessons learned on rice fortification at the 64th Annual National Conference of Indian Public Health Associations (IPHACON 2020) and at the ASSOCHAM Conference which was organised for industry partners for improving nutrition.

• WFP developed information, education and communication (IEC) materials for raising awareness on fortified rice. These materials were used in WFP-led capacity strengthening sessions for the rice millers producing fortified rice in Malkangiri, Odisha. WFP also conducted validation trials for the newly-installed blending equipment at participating rice mills.

• WFP submitted the handover plan for the fortified rice pilot of Mid-day Meals in Varanasi district, Uttar Pradesh, to the District Administration who will then run the project with their own resources. After handover, WFP will continue advocacy for the scale-up of rice fortification in school meals

• The rollout of rice fortification in the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme in Kannur district of Kerala has produced 25 mt of fortified rice for distribution. Discussions are ongoing with state government for expansion into other districts.

Evidence and Results Analysis

• WFP held a state level strategy planning workshop on 6 March in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, where state and district officials met to discuss the results of the WFPled study on food and nutrition security in the state, with the aim to identify policy and programme responses to the findings.

• WFP finalized data collection for the end line assessment of the fortification of Mid-day Meals in Varanasi.

• WFP conducted a training and advocacy session on the 'Right to Food' for staff members of Canon India Private Limited. This is part of WFP’s efforts to generate awareness among the private sector on issues related to food security in India.

• Led by its gender officer, WFP begun planning for a study on the socio-cultural determinants of gender differentials on the nutritional status of boys and girls in Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh.

Climate change

• Efforts to collaborate and mobilize resources for a regional response to climate change are on-going.