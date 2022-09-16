WFP India Country Brief, July 2022

Highlights

• On 19 July, NITI Aayog and WFP launched the ‘Mapping and Exchange of Good Practices’ initiative for mainstreaming millets in Asia and Africa. Shri Suman K Bery, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog unveiled the web portal Login (niti.gov.in), designed to collect best practices from across the two continents to promote millet as a nutritious, resilient and climate friendly crop. Countries were invited to submit their best practices in three categories: millet value chain development, mainstreaming within food systems, and recipes for millet preparation. Around 40 participants attended the workshop in person while nearly 700 joined virtually.

Operational Updates

Ensuring Access to Food

• WFP recently deployed its GPS-enabled tracking system for monitoring and analysing the movement of food grains between warehouses and Fair Price Shops in two districts (Haridwar and Dehradun) in Uttarakhand. After testing, the system will be rolled out in a phased manner to support tracking the movement of approximately 38,000 mt of grains every month.

• The learning management system, which WFP developed in partnership with the Department of Food and Public Distribution, was launched in February to train and educate government staff on reforms and new technology in the Public Distribution System across India. By July there were 8,000 (of a target of 20,000) registered users who completed more than 23,000 learning modules.

Improved Nutrition

• In Uttar Pradesh, WFP trained and sensitized 355 rice millers and 70 government officials on rice fortification. To date, WFP trained 823 rice millers and 275 government officials in the state. In Haryana, WFP trained 22 senior government officials on quality measures for rice fortification in the state. WFP also organized a public lecture event at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, Prayagraj to educate the medical fraternity, academia from food technology departments as well as other government department staff working in the foodbased safety net schemes.

• WFP developed a training video on rice fortification for Fair Price Shop owners across the country, approved by the Department of Food and Public Distribution and being officially disseminated.