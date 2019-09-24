WFP India Country Brief, July 2019

Highlights

The Government of India has approved a Central Sector Scheme (CSS) for rice fortification, which will facilitate its implementation in 15 states. Operational guidelines for rice fortification were released this month and acknowledged WFP both as a contributor and as a member of the Empowered Committee for the scheme operationalization.

In the Union Budget, the Government of India has earmarked funds for the CSS on rice fortification through Public Distribution System. This is a huge achievement for WFP and partners working in this area.

Operational Updates

Protecting Access to Food

• WFP is initiating a project to empower women small holder farmers in the state of Odisha. The project is a collaboration with Mission Shakti, a Government initiative working on women’s empowerment through strengthening livelihoods and linkages with markets under the Department of Women and Child Development.

• As a part of the scale-up and strengthening of the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) through the WFP-supported Central Project Management Unit, trainings were organized in seven north-eastern states to improve the efficiency of TPDS. Based on these trainings, an action plan for implementing reforms is being prepared by the respective states.

• WFP completed the data analytics on TPDS in seven states as part of its support the Government to undertake data driven policy decision and corrective actions.

• The WFP state teams for Uttar Pradesh (UP) and government officials visited Odisha and Chhattisgarh states to share learning on procurement policy, online payments, supply chain automation and end-to-end process of procurement and transportation.

• With support from WFP, the Department of Food and Supply of the Government of UP has successfully updated Fair Price Shop transaction records on the ‘Annavitran’ portal for the month of July.

Improved Nutrition

• Based on the learning from the WFP-supported pilot in Wayanad district, the State Government of Kerala has started the production and distribution of fortified ‘Nutrimix’ to children aged six to 36 months as part of a Take-Home Ration (THR), under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS). 1,192.5mt of fortified THR has been produced. WFP is providing technical assistance to this initiative.

• A pilot project seeking to fortify school meals in the government mid-day meal programme is ongoing. A letter addressing children and their caretakers was issued by the District Collector to raise awareness by encouraging them to consume fortified mid-day meals in schools.

• As a part of ‘NutriIndia’ project, WFP is planning to train 175 cook-cum-helpers in both Uttar Pradesh and Odisha using an android based application. A proof of concept in five schools in both the states was completed this month. Implementation is expected to start in September 2019.

Improved use of evidence for SDG implementation

• A report on Food and Nutrition Security has been finalized for the state of Odisha and is ready for launching.