WFP India Country Brief, January 2019
Highlights
WFP signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of India for its new Country Strategic Plan (CSP) 2019-2023.
The Government of India is developing a scheme to scale-up rice fortification in 15 states, one district each, a good start towards scale-up across the government schemes.
WFP India’s operations are fully funded for the next six months.
Operational Updates
At national level, the new Country Strategic Plan 2019-2023, approved by Executive Board, was presented in the Country Programme Advisory Committee.
In collaboration with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, WFP supported the drafting of a Central Sector Scheme on rice fortification in the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS). WFP has received approval from the Minister on the scheme and is currently supporting the Ministry to develop operational guidelines.
WFP is also working with partner agencies towards enhancing the levels of micronutrients for rice and wheat flour in the recently gazetted standards by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.
Based on the Data Analytics reports of five states on performance of TPDS, and presentation at a National Conference, the Government of India has requested WFP to analyse the data for nine additional states. Data collection has been completed in two states so far.
In the state of Odisha, based on the Awareness Strategy, awareness materials for TPDS in Odisha was developed. On receiving the acceptance from Government of Odisha, printing and dissemination of the materials for three pilot districts was carried out by WFP.
This will be scaled up in the entire state.
WFP undertook a scoping mission to identify key areas of collaboration with the Food Corporation of India towards bringing-in improvements in the existing supply chain network and warehouse management. An overall project proposal is also being drafted.
As part of the Dhenkanal project in Odisha state, the civil work in six model kitchens have started. Two are already completed and in use.
For the rice fortification project in PDS, Terms of Reference for hiring vendors for Deogarh project has been drafted and will be shared with the Government of Odisha.