WFP India Country Brief, February 2022

Highlights

• In partnership with the Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD), WFP developed a Learning Management System (LMS) which was launched on 8 February with 6 training modules. The LMS is an elearning, multilingual, interactive and audio-visual training platform which will train and educate the Food and Civil Supplies functionaries on reforms and new technology in the targeted public distribution system across India. Upon completion of the training, government officials will be certified. DFPD has a target of training up to 20,000 government officials through this system.

Operational Updates

Improved Nutrition

• In Rajasthan, WFP is supporting the Department of Women and Child Development in improving nutritional effectiveness of the Take Home Rations (THR) provided as supplementary nutrition through the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme, complemented with behavior change communication campaigns. As part of the initiative, WFP has completed setup, installation and commissioning of a THR production plant in Jaipur which will cover five blocks, reaching around 25,000 ICDS women and young children enrolled in ICDS.

Monitoring and Evaluation

• WFP participated in a Panel Discussion on "Experiences of Building Evaluation Ecosystem in India” on 25 February in the 3rd Asia Pacific Evaluation Association Conference and EvalFest 2022 - Towards a Vibrant Evaluation Ecosystem: Creativity, Collaboration and Convergence.

South-South and Triangular Cooperation

• WFP’s work in supporting the mainstreaming of millets into government social protection programmes has resulted in the launch of the Mapping & Exchange of Good Practices Initiative for Millets Mainstreaming in Asia and Africa next month, along with the formulation of a national workshop with selected states to solicit information in their millets mainstreaming efforts and good practices across millets value chain.

Climate Change & Disaster Risk Reduction

• WFP signed an MoU with the Isha Foundation to restore the rapidly degrading agricultural soil and create awareness on the rising concerns of climate change and its impact on the sustainable food systems in the country.