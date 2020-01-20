WFP India Country Brief, December 2019

Highlights

WFP released its report on the “Review of Take-Home Rations (THR) distributed under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme”. The study reviewed the various components of the THR from production to nutritional composition, quality control and packaging. It provided guidance on how each component could be further strengthened for improving infant and young child feeding practices.

WFP conducted a study on intra-household food distribution and consumption in two districts of Uttar Pradesh. A state level dissemination workshop of the study with Government, development partners and academics was organized in Lucknow on 27 December. The final report is expected by the end of January 2020. This study was supported by WFP’s Regional Gender Unit.

Operational Updates

Protecting Access to Food

• WFP’s Innovation Accelerator approved funding for the Grain ATM project in India through their Sprint Programme. The project will design, develop and pilot an automated multicommodity dispensing solution. The beneficiaries of the Government’s targeted food safety net programme will have access to the Grain ATM which will ensure full time access to their entitlements.

• WFP has prepared a formal letter of agreement with the Government of Uttarakhand to provide technical support for supply chain optimization of their public distribution system. In support of this work, WFP completed a situation mapping assessment with representatives from WFP’s regional bureau and headquarters.

• The Department of Food and Public Distribution has approved a proposal by WFP to support improvements in the supply chain and warehousing operations of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and Central Warehousing Corporation. Funding has been secured through the private sector.

Improved Nutrition

• WFP is continuing to support seamless implementation of rice fortification into the mid-day meals in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Each month, 3,100 mt of fortified rice is now being produced and distributed, while partners are continuing to raise community awareness on key nutrition and health practices through one-on-one interviews and focus group discussions.

• The prototype for an ICT-based intervention under the Government’s mid-day meals scheme is ready. The mobile application will improve food safety and hygiene practices among cook-cum-helpers in schools and will be piloted in selected geographies in Uttar Pradesh and Odisha next month.

• Through its support to the Government in the implementation of the Central Sector Scheme on rice fortification for the public distribution system, WFP is setting up state programme monitoring units in Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. WFP completed assessment of 23 participating rice millers in Malkangiri, Odisha.

• WFP established a rice fortification unit in Kannur, Kerala, which will produce fortified rice for distribution through the integrated child development service scheme. The unit is fully automated and has produced 14.6 mt of fortified rice thus far.