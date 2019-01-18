WFP India Country Brief, December 2018

Operational Updates

At National level, WFP’s new Country Strategic Plan (2019-2023) was presented in the Country Programme Advisory Committee (CPAC). WFP is in discussion with the Government of India (GoI) for signing the MoU.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, WFP supported the drafting of a Central Sector Scheme on rice fortification in the TPDS. WFP is also providing Technical Support for rice fortification in select districts of Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

Based on the Data Analytics reports of five states and presentation at a National Conference, the GoI has requested WFP to analyse the data for nine additional states. Data for Gujarat and Karnataka has been collected and the analysis is ongoing.

As part of the collaborative work with the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, a draft report on Food Security Analysis was developed and is under review.

In the state of Odisha, based on the Awareness Strategy, Awareness Materials for TPDS in Odisha was developed. On receiving the acceptance from Government of Odisha (GoO), printing and dissemination of the materials for three pilot districts was carried out by WFP. GoO will be scaling it up in the entire state.

A Report on the Proof of Concept for Optimization of Supply Chain of TPDS in Dhenkanal district of Odisha was published and shared with relevant stakeholders.

As part of The Dhenkanal project in Odisha, the civil work will resume in the remaining six model kitchens out of eight. Preparations like the drafting of the Terms of Reference (ToR) for hiring vendors for Deogarh Rice fortification project is ongoing.