18 Jan 2019

WFP India Country Brief, December 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (612.56 KB)

Operational Updates

  • At National level, WFP’s new Country Strategic Plan (2019-2023) was presented in the Country Programme Advisory Committee (CPAC). WFP is in discussion with the Government of India (GoI) for signing the MoU.

  • In collaboration with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, WFP supported the drafting of a Central Sector Scheme on rice fortification in the TPDS. WFP is also providing Technical Support for rice fortification in select districts of Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

  • Based on the Data Analytics reports of five states and presentation at a National Conference, the GoI has requested WFP to analyse the data for nine additional states. Data for Gujarat and Karnataka has been collected and the analysis is ongoing.

  • As part of the collaborative work with the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, a draft report on Food Security Analysis was developed and is under review.

  • In the state of Odisha, based on the Awareness Strategy, Awareness Materials for TPDS in Odisha was developed. On receiving the acceptance from Government of Odisha (GoO), printing and dissemination of the materials for three pilot districts was carried out by WFP. GoO will be scaling it up in the entire state.

  • A Report on the Proof of Concept for Optimization of Supply Chain of TPDS in Dhenkanal district of Odisha was published and shared with relevant stakeholders.

  • As part of The Dhenkanal project in Odisha, the civil work will resume in the remaining six model kitchens out of eight. Preparations like the drafting of the Terms of Reference (ToR) for hiring vendors for Deogarh Rice fortification project is ongoing.

  • In the state of Kerala, WFP supported pilot project on fortification of take home rations (THR) to improve micronutrient malnutrition is being scaled up by the Government of Kerala (GoK). Cascade trainings on THR fortification are on-going. 236 staff who will process fortification have also been trained till date.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.