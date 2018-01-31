WFP India Country Brief, December 2017

Highlights

• WFP organized the Second South Asia Regional School Feeding Meeting in New Delhi from 27 to 29 November. The meeting was attended by representatives of SAARC nations and high ranking government officials.

• WFP India Country Office organized activities to mark the 16 days of activism against genderbased violence. These included discussions, lectures, training and use of social media to increase awareness and action at all levels.

• WFP is working on the development of a national roadmap framework for achieving Sustainable Development Goal 2 in collaboration with Research and Information Systems in Developing Countries (RIS) and the National Institute for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog.

Operational Updates

• WFP organised the Second South Asia Regional School Feeding Meeting in New Delhi from 27 to 29 November. The meeting was attended by representatives of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) nations, partners, WFP staff and high ranking government officials.

• In the multi-micronutrient fortification of school feeding supported by WFP in Dhenkanal district of Odisha, reaching 129,485 school children aged 6-14 years, so far 1664 mt of fortified rice and 10.6 mt of micronutrient powder (MNP) have been distributed. The Gajapati project is being implemented by the state government after WFP’s handover, and plans for scale-up in 15 districts are under discussion.

• In Kerala, WFP is focusing on reducing micronutrient malnutrition in children below 3 years of age by ensuring fortification of take-home rations (THR) provided through the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS). As of December 2017, 125 mt of fortified THR have been distributed to 3,052 children.

• The executive committee of ICDS approved the scale-up of the project to all nutrimix production units in the district in the current financial year.

• WFP’s proposal on merging the supply chain operations of MDM with PDS has been accepted by the Government of Odisha, which has requested WFP’s support in implementing the proposal by 1 April 2018.

• WFP has created an awareness strategy and data analysis for PDS. This was shared with all states during the National Conference for food secretaries at Vijayawada. Best practices on grievance redressal and a study on FPS viability were also shared by WFP.

• WFP, in partnership with the Rome Based Agencies (RBA) and the state government of Odisha, plans to implement a comprehensive pilot to address food and nutrition security in Keonjhar district of Odisha and to subsequently scale up across the state. Discussions on the pilot are ongoing • WFP is working in consultation with the Government and NITI Aayog to develop a national roadmap framework for SDG 2. Research agencies - Research and Information Systems in Developing Countries (RIS) and Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) – are currently working on this. An inter-ministerial meeting was organized by NITI Aayog to discuss the contours of the roadmap.

Challenges

• Changes in government staff, complex bureaucracy and long clearance procedures at times have a negative bearing on timelines and budgets.

• The challenging funding environment also poses difficulties for the achievement of the strategic objectives laid out within the CSP. Thus, with limited funding from traditional donors, funding for the CSP has to be sourced from the Government and the Indian private sector.

Gender: 16 Days of Activism against GBV Campaign

• The Country Office is engaged in the campaign on the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV). The Gender Champion’s Team organized several activities to spread awareness of masculinities, gender equality, women’s empowerment and their links to food security; how to engage and work with men and boys; as well as information on WFP’s Men Stand for Gender Equality Movement.