WFP India Country Brief, August 2022

Highlights

On 16 August, the Public Systems Lab at the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-D) was inaugurated by the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. This joint venture between WFP and IIT-D is a multi-stakeholder entity that brings together the Government, private sector, and multilateral organisations to collaborate and develop sustainable solutions for complex public sector challenges. The work will include operations research, data science, smart manufacturing and other relevant technical areas. Major application domains include food systems, transportation and health, with a particular commitment to supporting the relevant Sustainable Development Goals.

Operational Updates

Ensuring Access to Food

• WFP is working to augment alternative storage capacity of the Government to replace cover and plinth (CAP) storage, thus reducing post-harvest losses through the piloting of mobile storage units (MSU) in targeted states. In August 2022, WFP installed a third MSU, in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand State as part of this ongoing pilot.

Improved Nutrition

• WFP constituted a Technical Advisory Group (TAG) to support the evidence base for scaling up rice fortification. International and national experts on food fortification attended the first TAG meeting on 18 August.

• In Uttar Pradesh, WFP organized state-level sensitization workshops on rice fortification for key stakeholders and bureaucrats as well as for media representatives. Both workshops focused on developing participants’ awareness and capacities. These marked the culmination of the five-month behaviour change and awareness campaign in the state, reaching more than 24,000 people across 13 districts.

Monitoring and Evaluation

• WFP submitted a final baseline report for the assessment of the Pilot Scheme on ‘Fortification of Rice and its Distribution under Public Distribution System in the Malkangiri District of Odisha’ to the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department on August 18.

• WFP met with the Rajasthan State Institute of Public Administration to discuss institutionalization of the M&E curriculum for state government officials. The curriculum was developed by the Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO) of the NITI Aayog, with support of WFP.