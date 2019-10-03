WFP India Country Brief, August 2019

Highlights

The Government of Kerala announced the state-wide scale up of the production of fortified ‘Nutrimix’ and its distribution to children aged six to 36 months as part of a Take-Home Ration, based on WFP’s pilot project in Wayanad District. The announcement took place at the inauguration of ‘Poshan Abhiyan’ (Nutrition Mission), which was attended by the Chief Minister, Shri Pinarayi Vijayan, the Minister of Women and Child Development of the Government of India, Smriti Irani and WFP India’s Deputy Country Director.

Operational Updates

Protecting Access to Food

• In order to ensure that the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) provides the intended beneficiaries with their entitlements, the Department of Food and Public Distribution of the Government of India has shared an advisory with all states to link Adhaar (Unique Identification Number) with ration cards. In line with this, WFP has supported a training session in Karnataka on e-KYC (Know Your Client).

• Based on the request by the Government of India to help strengthen the TPDS supply chain, WFP initiated an assessment for intra-state transportation and Fair Price Shop commissions.

Improved Nutrition

• In collaboration with Public Health Foundation of India, WFP has conducted a study on Take Home Rations (THR) which are distributed to children aged 6 to 36 months and pregnant and lactating mothers across the States and Union Territories of India. The study showed variations on quality and content of the various THRs by state which will provide insight towards ways to improve them in the future.

• WFP began to work with the Government of Chattisgarh State to support its rollout of the Centre Sector Scheme on rice fortification. This follows a request from the Department of Food and Public Distribution of the Government of India.

• In support of the Midday Meals programme, WFP is developing an app to train Cook-Cum-Helpers in schools in the Cholapur block of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. In August, WFP conducted a ‘Proof of Concept’ exercise in five schools within the project area.

• The Government of India will celebrate ‘National Nutrition Month’ in September. WFP is taking this opportunity to disseminate nutrition messages by setting up Nutrition Kiosks in Varanasi to promote awareness about fortified Midday Meals and health and to promote nutritious practices within the community.

Improved use of evidence for SDG implementation/ SouthSouth cooperation

• WFP is supporting the cross-learning of good practices in food security and nutrition. As part of this, the Government of Bangladesh has planned to visit India to learn more about its journey on school meals, while the Government of Sri Lanka has invited a representative from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India to share their experience on fortification at the first South East Asia Regional Group meeting.