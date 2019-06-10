WFP India Country Brief, April 2019

Highlights

WFP is supporting the Department of Food and Public Distribution to develop operational guidelines for the Central Sector Scheme on rice fortification in 15 states of the country. Eight states that have provided consent to the scheme will be supported by WFP through technical inputs.

A Memorandum of Understanding on mainstreaming rice fortification in the district of Kannur has been signed between WFP and the Government of Kerala.

Operational Updates

Protecting Access to Food

As part of its partnership with the Government of Uttar Pradesh, WFP is continuing its support for End-to-End computerization of the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS). As of April 2019, nearly 65,655 (95 percent of the plan) electronic Point-of-Sale devices have been deployed in rural areas and 12,000 (100 percent) in urban areas. Work is in progress for GPS installation and dashboard. 1400 devices have been deployed.

Thanks to the digitization of the TPDS value chain, realtime data on the food distribution system is now available. Based on WFP’s analysis of such data, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution approved a national policy on the Integrated Management for Public Distribution System (IMPDS) for implementation of a data analytics-based system across the country. To support states in implementation of this policy, WFP is undertaking data analysis for nine states, and has completed analysis for six states as of April 2019.

Improve Nutrition

Department of Food and Drug Administration, Government of Gujarat organized ‘Gujarat Food Fortification Summit' in Ahmedabad on 12th April 2019.

WFP participated and shared experiences on implementing large scale food fortification programmes.

In collaboration with PHFI, WFP has conducted a study on Take-Home Rations (THR), distributed across the states and Union Territories of India. The study has been completed and report is now being finalized.

In the state of Kerala, some units in Wayanad and Malappuram districts have started producing fortified THR. All the districts of the state are equipped with blender. The members of the Nutrimix unit have been trained on fortification through cascade trainings.

940.6 tons of fortified rice and 415.3 tons of fortified wheat flour has been produced and distributed among the school children across all eight blocks of Varanasi districts in Uttar Pradesh.

586 districts and block level officials (through 13 workshops) and 2818 school teachers in Uttar Pradesh were trained by WFP, on reduction of anaemia prevalence through strategies such as dietary diversification and food fortification.

Support SDG implementation