WFP and Rajasthan Govt. partner to improve food safety net serving millions

New Delhi/Jaipur: The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the Department of Food and Civil Supplies, Government of Rajasthan, are partnering to improve the State’s Targeted Public Distribution System (TDPS), which is the world’s largest food safety net scheme.

The partnership will entail, among other activities, creating digital dashboard of supply and uptake of food grains by beneficiaries for monitoring and evaluation of TDPS and providing real-time as well as a long-term solution towards better food and nutrition security.

“By harnessing the power of technology, this strategic partnership could create long lasting impact for the millions of people covered under the Targeted Public Distribution System scheme. Together with the Government, we will use the data and insights to facilitate operational and policy decision-making,” said WFP India Representative and Country Director for India, Bishow Parajuli.

“The Government of Rajasthan is committed to addressing malnutrition and creating food security in the state. Our efforts towards achievement of India’s targets under Sustainable Development Goal 2 will be strengthened with WFP providing technical assistance and transfer and exchange of knowledge, skills, and expertise to strengthen the existing systems,” said Mr. Naveen Jain, Secretary, Department of Food and Civil Supplies, Government of Rajasthan.

This partnership is part of a wider strategic Memorandum of Understanding WFP and the Department of Food and Civil Supplies formed last year. The desert state of Rajasthan has nearly 45 million beneficiaries who are served through a network of 26,657 Fair Price Shops under the National Food Security Act.

Some of the highlights of the partnership include: better targeting of beneficiaries to ensure the most in need are included; improving supply chain efficiency, such as transport optimisation and introduction of digital applications; and capacity-building in data-based decision-making to make continuous assessments and improvements.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate. It is the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability, and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters, and the impact of climate change.

Follow us on Twitter @WFP_Media; @unwfp_india

Contact

For more information please contact: Parvinder.singh@wfp.org Parvinder Singh, WFP/New Delhi Tel: +91 9999241701