WFP and Government of Rajasthan strengthen food security and nutrition in vulnerable communities

New Delhi: The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the Government of Rajasthan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together to achieve food security and improved nutrition in the state to make significant progress towards Sustainable Development Goal 2. This cooperation will target people at high risk of malnutrition, especially women, children and adolescent girls, to have improved nutrition by 2025.

The MoU was signed on 29th October at Jaipur, in the presence of the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, and the WFP Country Director in India, Bishow Parajuli.

The Chief Minister in his speech highlighted India's 50-year long partnership with WFP, adding, "The programme has received the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize, and this shows its importance. "With WFP's technical expertise, the benefit of the food security schemes will be effectively delivered to all the needy people in the state."

The MoU will be effective between 2020-2023, with a focus on supporting improved food and nutrition amongst vulnerable populations in the state, especially children and women. WFP is also working with the state's Department of Women and Child Development, to improve the nutritional value and quality of take-home rations in Rajasthan.

Chief Secretary Rajiv Swaroop recalled WFP's support in the inception of the Indira Gandhi Canal Project, a pathbreaking irrigation project for the desert state. "The partnership will help Rajasthan in better delivery of various food security schemes," he added.

"The Government of Rajasthan is committed to addressing malnutrition and strengthening food security," said Siddharth Mahajan, Principal Secretary Food Distribution and Food Supplies. "It has been doing this through the Public Distribution System, the Mid-Day Meal Scheme and the Integrated Child Development Services. This partnership with WFP will allow us to leverage technical support for strengthening these initiatives and programmes."

"WFP is focused on supporting food security and nutrition in communities by strengthening capacities, providing technical assistance and the transfer and exchange of knowledge, skills, and expertise, " said Parajuli. "We are honoured by this partnership with the Government of Rajasthan in its mission to provide food security to all its citizens."

