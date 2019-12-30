Wet spell over northwest & central India during 31st December, 2019 to 3rd January, 2020 and over east & northeast India during 1st to 3rd January, 2020; Severe cold wave & cold day conditions over northern parts of India

(a) Wet spell over northwest & central India during 31st December, 2019 to 3rd January, 2020 and over east & northeast India during 1 st to 3 rd January, 2020

Under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance and likely its interaction with easterlies at lower levels, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh is very likely to experience light/moderate scattered precipitation from 31st December to 3rd January, 2020 and scattered to fairly widespread over Uttarakhand during same period. Isolated to scattered light/moderated rainfall is also likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and north Rajasthan; scattered to fairly widespread over Uttar Pradesh on 1st & 2nd January, 2020.

Light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall is also very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh,

Vidarbha and Marathwada during 31st December, 2019 to 2 nd January, 2020; and over Odisha,

Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & northeastern states during 1 st to 3rd January, 2020.

Thunderstorm accompanied with hail & lightning likely at isolated places very likely over south Haryana & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, northeast Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh; with lightning at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Punjab mainly on 1 st & 2 nd January, 2020.

(b) Severe cold wave & cold day conditions over northern parts of India

During past 3-4 days (i.e. 26-29 December 2019), minimum temperatures has fallen significantly over northern & central parts of India leading to cold wave to severe cold wave conditions over Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh and North Madhya Pradesh. Significant lowest values of minimum temperatures are given in Table 1.

Cold day to severe cold day conditions are also continued to prevail over many to most parts of northern India since 15th December and these conditions have further intensified in last 3-4 days with most of stations over northern India reported 8-12 ºC below normal maximum temperature (Table 2)

Forecast and Warning for next 5-days