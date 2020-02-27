India
Wet spell over northwest & adjoining central india during 28th February to 02nd March, 2020 due to an active western disturbance
Attachments
A Western Disturbance seen as a trough in mid & upper tropospheric westerlies with its axis at 5.8 Km above mean sea level runs roughly along Long. 57°E to the north of Lat. 28°N. Under its influence, an induced cyclonic circulation is likely to form over West Rajasthan & neighbourhood tomorrow.
Under its influence:
Moderate fairly widespread to widespread rain/snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan region and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall very likely over adjoining plains on 28th & 29th February.
Isolated thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & hail very likely over Western Himalayan region on 28th & 29th February. Isolated thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hail & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) very likely over adjoining plains on 28th & 29th February.
Isolated heavy rain/snow very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan on 28th & 29th February and over Himachal Pradesh on 29th February.
Due to convergence of lower level easterlies & westerlies isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/hailstorm likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on 29th February & 01st March.