26 Sep 2018

West Pakistan Refugees delegation meets Dr Jitendra Singh, discusses compensation issues

Report
from Government of India
Published on 25 Sep 2018 View Original

A delegation of West Pakistan Refugee Action Committee, led by its President Shri Labha Ram Gandhi, met the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh here today and discussed compensation related and other issues with him.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the Union Government is in constant touch with the J&K State Government and instructions had been issued to simplify the procedure related to identification and other formalities to the maximum extent, so that the disbursement of compensation of Rs.5.5 lakh per family to West Pakistan Refugee (WPR) population could be undertaken at the earliest and could be completed without undue delay.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, even today he spoke with the concerned officers and it will be ensured that wherever a family was not able to produce documents mandated in the existing rules, a separate inquiry could be conducted by the concerned Deputy Commissioner to establish the claim of the said family and based on the information obtained and recorded by the Deputy Commissioner, the family could be declared as being West Pakistan Refugee and therefore eligible for the issue of relief / compensation accordingly.

It has also been decided, said Dr Jitendra Singh, to appoint a Nodal Officer for closer coordination and prompt disposal of the issues related to the refugees. In this regard, he said, the Union Government has issued instructions to expedite the process of the disbursement of Rs.2,000 crore allocated in favour of PoJK refugees.

Shri Labha Ram Gandhi was highly appreciative of the Central Government for its concern towards the issues of this large section of population which remains deprived of citizenship rights even after having been settled in the State of Jammu & Kashmir for the last 70 years. He said, it was for the first time that a government at the Centre had taken certain practical initiatives to address their issues and in this case, he referred to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs Order / Official Memo dated March 16, 2018, providing for one time compensation of Rs.5.5 lakh per family to the families of West Pakistan Refugees.

Shri Gandhi was also appreciative of the close cooperation and support received from Dr Jitendra Singh with whom they have been holding regular meetings in recent times. He said, it was the personal intervention of Dr Jitendra Singh which made it possible to simplify procedures and formalities for disbursement of compensation.

BB/NK/PK/SS

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.