Wells Fargo and Habitat for Humanity India Support 120 Families Affected by Cyclone Amphan

MUMBAI (Aug 11, 2020) - In the wake of Cyclone Amphan, which devastated the state of West Bengal leaving hundreds of people and families homeless, Habitat for Humanity India is providing transitional shelters, drinking water and other services for more than 120 families in South 24 Parganas district with support from Wells Fargo.

“Cyclone Amphan has been unprecedented in scale and caused widespread devastation in West Bengal causing many families to lose their homes and livelihood in the disaster,” said Rajan Samuel, Managing Director, Habitat for Humanity India. “We are thankful to Wells Fargo for their support and belief in Habitat’s vision of building a world where everyone has a decent place to live.”

Habitat for Humanity’s assistance to the families is supported by Wells Fargo International Solutions Private Limited (Wells Fargo India) and the Wells Fargo Foundation, with a combined donation of approximately INR 5.79 million (US$ 83,970). Habitat’s disaster risk reduction and response program places the families affected by disasters on a path to having permanent disaster resilient shelter solutions.

“Having a safe, healthy and affordable place to call home is essential to help lay the foundation for wellness, dignity and economic opportunity,” said Arindam Banerrji, Managing Director and Head of Wells Fargo India and Philippines. “We are committed to supporting recovery efforts for the people in India and, in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity, we can continue to serve our most vulnerable and underserved communities.”

Since 2014, Wells Fargo has committed over INR 14.5 million (US$ 211,572) to Habitat for Humanity India impacting the lives of 152 families. The partnership has enabled Habitat for Humanity India build 20 disaster resilient homes for families affected by Cyclone Hudhud in Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) in 2015 and 4 disaster resilient homes and 8 sanitation units for families affected by Chennai floods (Tamil Nadu) in 2017. A total of 287 employees of Wells Fargo India have also volunteered with Habitat for Humanity India in various activities in helping homeowners build their homes.

About Habitat for Humanity India

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort. The housing organization has since grown to become a leading global non-profit working in more than 70 countries. In India since 1983, Habitat for Humanity has supported more than 35 million people by helping them build or improve a place they can call home, build improved sanitation units and provide humanitarian aid and disaster resilient shelter solutions in the aftermath of natural disasters. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, donate or volunteer, visit www.habitatindia.org

About Wells Fargo/Wells Fargo India

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.97 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,300 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 31 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 266,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations. Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

Wells Fargo India is a critical component of Wells Fargo & Company’s strategy to leverage distinct advantages in doing business in a global environment. Wells Fargo India is primarily an extension of the technology, operations, and corporate support teams of Wells Fargo. It engages in application development and support, testing, other technology functions, international operations, knowledge support, and middle and back-end banking process solutions for a wide spectrum of Wells Fargo’s needs. The entity currently has offices in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.