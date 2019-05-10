Week after Cyclone Fani, Bhubaneswar, Puri still without power

Minati Singha & Sujit kumar bisoyi

BHUBANESWAR: A week after Cyclone Fani hit Odisha, state capital Bhubaneswar and the entire Puri district continue to reel under its impact as it would take a few more days to fully restore power supply, telecom connectivity and banking and ATM networks in these areas. While cautioning people of the hardships ahead, the government on Thursday admitted that power connections are yet to be restored for around 70% of the consumers in Bhubaneswar, though water supply has been fully restored.

“Of the 1,164 ATMs in Khurda district (of which Bhubaneswar is a part), 197 are functioning and of the 707 bank branches, 372 are functional,” said Sanjay Singh, information and public relations secretary. Singh said only 32% telecom towers are working so far, leading to poor network services around the city. Banking and ATM services have been badly hit in Puri district, where only 60 out of the 239 branches and 20 of the 273 ATMs are functioning.

The restoration work in Puri has been expedited keeping in mind the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, which will be held on July 4, Singh said. “The state-level master switching centres of all major telecom operators have started functioning. Of the 5,434 base transceiver stations that facilitate wireless communication between user equipment and a network, only 1,450 are working,” Singh said.

“Life has been thrown out of gear completely without power, water and phone connectivity. This is a complete failure of the administration,” said Sudhir Patra, aresident of Saheed Nagar. Most lanes and bylanes in the state capital have become dumping grounds as garbage clearing has become painfully slow. Official sources said as many as 150 engineers and municipal staffers have been monitoring the cleaning process.