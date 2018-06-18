Weather woes continue in various parts of country

Weather woes continue to impact life in various parts of the country. While heavy rains have wreaked havoc in some areas, a blanket of dust continues to prevail over the national capital region, further worsening the air quality.

In Kerala, at least 16 people have been killed in rain related incidents in the past one week. Heavy rains also led to a landslide in Kozhikode killing at least 8 people. NDRF teams were deployed for rescue operations and for locating those missing. Rains have led to floods and landslides in several parts of the state, Northern Kerala in particular.

In the north east, floods caused by heavy rains have thrown life out of gear in several parts. Assam, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are worst affected.

In Assam, thousands of people have been affected due to heavy rains in the past 48 hours, Rains have also disrupted train services due to landslides. NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed.

In Tripura, the flood situation deteriorated with the rain-fed Khowai river inundating fresh areas rendering thousands homeless and damaging roads and crops. Administration has shifted those affected to elief camps. Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb undertook an aerial survey of the flood hit areas. Additional NDRF teams have been posted in the state to expedite rescue operations.

In Manipur, with the rain easing off, flood situation has slightly improved in capital Imphal, however, it continues to be grim in the outskirts of the city. In Thoubal and Imphal West districts, flood situation is still worrying.

With thousands of houses damaged, several thousand people have been moved out of the area and provided shelter at relief camps. Given the seriousness of the situation, state government had declared school holidays on 14 and 15 June.

In Uttarakhand, several parts of the state also received rainfall. An alert was issued in the state for 14th and 15th June.

The Delhi NCR region continues to remain enveloped in a blanket of dust. Met department has said that dust storms emerging from Rajasthan were the reason being the dust cover in Delhi NCR and adjoining areas. Delhi's air quality remained severe for the fourth consecutive day on Friday, even as authorities expressed hope that the condition would improve with strong winds expected to clear the stagnant air.

Government and the met department have said that Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are expected to receive rains in the next 24 hours and they would improve the situation.

As the national capital region struggled with severe dust pollution, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had on Thursday ordered stoppage of all civil construction activities across the city till Sunday. The move came as part of emergency measures which also include intensifying mechanical road sweeping.