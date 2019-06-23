Water train to quench Chennai thirst for months

CHENNAI: Faced with mounting pressure amid a severe water crisis, Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Friday his government would write to Kerala requesting the supply of two million litres of drinking water every day. The state also would bring 10 million litres of drinking water every day from Jolarpet, in Vellore, to Chennai by train for about six months.

In an interaction with reporters at the secretariat, the CM blamed the crisis on the monsoon failure and a drought-like situation, and lack of cooperation from neighbouring states. He said his government decided to accept Kerala's offer of water. "But they assured only a one-time supply. I thank Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's gesture. But two million litres a day is insufficient as we supply 525 MLD for Chennai alone. If they do it every day, it would benefit us," Palaniswami told reporters. His reaction came in the wake of reports that Tamil Nadu had spurned Kerala's offer.

Palaniswami requested his Kerala counterpart to the increase storage level in Mullaperiyar dam to 152 feet, as per Supreme Court directions. Slamming Karnataka's JD(S)-Congress government for its persistent efforts to build Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery river, Palaniswami urged "Congress friends" to prevail upon their Karnataka counterparts to abide by the court's orders. "Despite the Cauvery authority's order to release 9.19 tmcft of water in June, Karnataka refuses to oblige. If Mekedatu is built, Tamil Nadu will not get a drop of water," the CM said, recalling how former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah had declined his requests to release 2 tmcft to meet drinking water needs and refused to give him an audience. If Mekedatu is built and the Cauvery authority dismantled, Tamil Nadu will turn into a desert, he warned.

Even Krishna water from Andhra Pradesh was not coming in, the CM said. Andhra has supplied only two tmcft of water as against 12 tmcft in an inter-state agreement.

"They said they have only 4 tmcft and water cannot be released if the storage is not 8 tmcft," said Palaniswami, who sanctioned an additional Rs 200 crore for state-wide water supply schemes on Friday, in addition to the Rs 710 crore already allotted. The government also sanctioned Rs 65 crore for rail wagon supply from Vellore to Chennai. The CM and chief secretary had held periodical meetings with water managers and issued necessary instructions.

The CM said there were instances of many flat owners of an apartment booking tankers online and depriving others of their due. "While the rich could do so online and get from their land, the state's priority is to supply to the poor and needy who cannot afford to pay... We have to maintain uniform supply for the next four months, as our next monsoon is only in November and December," he said, indicating that his government would convene a meeting with tanker owners to give necessary instructions to collect uniform rates.

The CM also refuted charges that he and his cabinet colleagues were getting two tankers of water daily for their personal use. He was reacting to reports in sections of the media that Metrowater was supplying two to three tankers to the residences of the CM and ministers. "It (tanker supply) is not something new (to us). The supply is not meant only for ministers but for all those who visit them. We have several employees and get many visitors every day. I myself offer food to all those who visit me... we have to give water to all," he said.

He added that he had been staying alone for the last two months and his family was away. "I use two buckets of water daily and drink four litres of water. You think I am consuming two tankers of water?" the CM asked, throwing the packed hall into peals of laughter