Virtual Cadre Training Programme for the Officials from Six departments on DRR, Government of Kerala: Training Needs Assessment Report, December 2020

Executive Summary

This report has been complied based on the findings and recommendations of the Training Needs Assessment (TNA) conducted under the ambit of the project ‘Virtual Cadre Training Programme for the Officials from Six (6) Departments on DRR, Government of Kerala’. It represents the findings of the training needs assessment (TNA) exercise conducted with the virtual cadre (VC) officials of six departments of the Government of Kerala (GoK), viz. Fisheries, Education, Civil Supplies, Panchayat, Tourism and Groundwater in December 2020. This TNA exercise was carried out under the guidance of Kerala Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) and UNICEF, while the All India Disaster Mitigation Institute (AIDMI) provided the technical assistance.

As part of this TNA exercise, an online meeting was organized by KSDMA with the virtual cadre officials of these six departments to orient them about this project and upcoming trainings. Following this, a TNA survey was conducted online with the VC officials from the aforesaid six departments along with a detailed review of relevant DRR literature to understand the training needs of these departments. The key findings and processes of this TNA exercise have been collated into this TNA report. The key findings from this report are highlighted below.