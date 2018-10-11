Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘TITLI’ over west central Bay of Bengal;Red Alert issued.

Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘TITLI’ over west central Bay of Bengal: Cyclone Warning for districts of north Andhra Pradesh & Odisha coasts: Red Message. Yesterday’s cyclonic storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal (BoB) moved west- northwestawrds, intensified into a severe cyclonic storm in the early morning and into a very severe cyclonic storm around noon of today, the 10th October, 2018.

The very severe cyclonic storm, Titli is being monitored by the coastal Doppler Weather Radars at Visakhapatnam, Gopalpur and Paradip. The latest observations indicate that the Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘TITLI’ over westcentral Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of about 15 kmph during past 06 hours, intensified into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm and lay cantered at 1130 hrs IST of today, the 10th October 2018 over Westcentral Bay of Bengal near latitude 16.8°N and longitude 85.6°E, about 280 km south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 230 km southeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

It is very likely to intensify further during next 12 hours. It is very likely to move north- northwestwards and cross Odisha & adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coasts between Gopalpur & Kalingapatnam around morning of 11th October.

Thereafter, it is very likely to re-curve northeastwards, move towards Gangetic West Bengal across Odisha and weaken gradually.