Uttar Pradesh Thunderstorm: Relief operations stepped up

Uttar Pradesh govt announces compensation of Rs 4 lakh for family members of victims and assistance to treat the injured of a severe dust storm and lightning in various parts of Uttar Pradesh that claimed 19 lives; Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath directs Ministers in charge of affected districts to oversee relief operations.

While major parts of the country are reeling under severe heat wave coupled with humidity Uttar Pradesh suffered widespread damage due to a sudden dust storm on Thursday. At least 26 persons were killed and 57 were injured due to the storm and lightning. Mainpuri was the first affected. The state govt has announced ex-gratia of 4 lakh rupees even as the state CM has directed officials to take all necessary measures to provide relief to the affected. He has also directed Ministers incharge of concerned districts to oversee relief operations.

Meanwhile other parts of the country continue to reel under searing heat and humidity. Certain states like UP and Uttarakhand saw a slight relief while in National capital Delhi too temperature dip with light rain falll. The wait for the monsoon however just got longer with the Met dept saying that the rains have been delayed by a week. Rajasthan, however continues to face extreme heat conditions with the loo in full force. Now all eyes on when the monsoons will arrive so that there could be some respite.