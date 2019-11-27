Use of Modern Technology for Assessing Damage to Crops

The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, through Mahalanobis National Crop Forecast Centre (MNCFC) had carried out pilot studies for Optimization of Crop Cutting Experiments (CCEs) in various States involving 8 agencies/ organizations during Kharif 2018 and Rabi 2018-19 under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). The review of these pilot studies was carried out by High Level Committee constituted for the purpose.

Based on the Pilot Study Reports, it was found that there is possibility of 30-70% reduction of CCEs (based on the crop and geographical region).

Based on these results and the technologies which were verified during the Pilot studies, the Government rolled out Smart Sampling Technique (CCE location selection using satellite data), in 96 districts of 9 States, for rice crop, during Kharif, 2019. Around 1 lakh CCEs for Rice crop are conducted, during Kharif 2019, using Smart Sampling Technique.

Pilot studies have been undertaken for estimation of yield at Gram Panchayat level, during Kharif 2019, through 14 agencies, by use of technology (Satellite data, UAV, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, etc.). As soon as statistically sound methodology for yield estimation through technology is established for the crop, the same may be adopted.

