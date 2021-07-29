U.S. provides $25 million in vaccination support to India

Office of Press Relations

press@usaid.gov

The United States continues to take decisive action to protect both the American people and the world’s most vulnerable by providing safe and effective vaccines around the world. Today, during his first trip to India, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the U.S. government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), will provide $25 million (about 185 crore rupees) to support India’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

With this assistance, USAID will partner with India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as well as state governments, to support vaccine supply chain logistics, address misinformation and vaccine hesitancy, and train healthcare workers to deliver vaccines safely and effectively across India. USAID will also collaborate with key stakeholders, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, UNICEF, the WHO, and GAVI, to promote equitable vaccine delivery and strengthen pandemic preparedness.

This announcement builds on the United States’ robust partnership with India to fight COVID-19. Since March 2020, USAID has allocated more than $226 million (about 1,670 crore rupees) in COVID-19 relief to India, including more than $100 million (about 740 crore rupees) to support India’s response to the recent surge and more than $50 million (about 370 crore rupees) in emergency supplies. USAID programs provide care for those affected by COVID-19, disseminate essential public health information to vulnerable communities, address stigma, strengthen case-finding and surveillance, and mobilize innovative financing solutions to bolster emergency preparedness, response, and recovery.

Vaccination efforts in India and countries around the world over the coming months are critical to stopping the threat of new COVID-19 variants. The United States’ support will boost India’s vaccination efforts and help save lives.

For the latest updates on USAID’s response to COVID-19, visit: USAID's COVID-19 Response | US Agency for International Development.