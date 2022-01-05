Urban case study: Safer and Resilient - Chennai, India

WHAT WAS ACHIEVED

Focused global contribution and policy change at neighbourhood, district and citywide levels through helping 1,312 of the most vulnerable families come out of poverty through alternative livelihoods (Sustainable Development Goal 11:

Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable (SDG11)); personal safety and positive discipline training in 27 schools with 2,000 teachers (SDG 4); citywide End Violence Against Children Child Sexual Abuse Campaign – over 5,000 people gathered to discuss child protection (SDG 5); and promoting women’s and children’s safety through a policy level initiative by the police department partnered with World Vision (SDG 16).

Enhanced citywide partnerships for citywide impact through collaboration and partnerships that provided 15,645 households with appropriate assistance during the 2015 South India floods; and forming a taskforce and strengthening community disaster preparedness plans in 54 communities.

Enhanced social inclusion and urban governance through the creation of diverse children’s groups for child protection training and values-based education; creating social cohesion among children and their families; empowering children, families and communities through World Vision’s social accountability approach to access government services; and forming and building the capacity of child protection units and linking with Child Helpline, the Child Welfare Committee and the Tamil Nadu Commission for the Protection of Child Rights.

Promotion of living with dignity and thriving opportunities through an increased number of children participating in the Life School Transformational Development programme; employment generation, especially for women in the most vulnerable families; and career counselling and reading programmes (nearly 50,000 children had access to the Ford Mobile Library).