Updated press release on advance of Monsoon & associated heavy rainfall spell along west coast and the well marked low pressure system over northeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining Bangladesh (10th June 2018 1745 IST)

The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Lat. 19°N/ Long. 60°E, Lat. 19°N/ Long. 70°E, Thane (including Mumbai), Ahmednagar, Parbhani, Yeotmal, Brahmapuri,

Rajnandgaon, Bhavanipatna, Puri, Lat. 21°N/ Long. 90°E, Agartala, Lumding, North Lakhimpur and Lat. 29°N/ Long. 95°E (Figure 1).

Conditions are becoming favorable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh & Odisha, some parts of West Bengal & Sikkim, remaining parts of northwest Bay of Bengal and Northeastern States during next 48 hours.

Conditions are likely to become favorable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of West Bengal, Odisha and some parts of Jharkhand and Bihar during the subsequent 48 hours.