Updated press release on advance of Monsoon and associated heavy rainfall spell along west coast and formation of low pressure system over north Bay of Bengal (07th June 2018 1230 IST)

Monsoon Advance:

Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Coastal Karnataka, most parts of South Interior Karnataka and Goa and some parts of North Interior Karnataka. The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passes through Lat. 15°N/ Long. 60°E, Lat. 15°N/ Long. 70°E, Mormugao, Gadag, Kurnool, Narsapur, Machlipatnam, Lat. 17°N/ Long. 85°E, Lat. 19°N/ Long. 90°E, Agartala, Lumding, north Lakhimpur and Lat. 29°N/ Long. 95°E. (Figure 1)

Conditions are favorable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Goa, some parts of south Maharashtra, remaining parts of Karnataka and Rayalaseema, some parts of Telangana, some more parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and West Central Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours.

Conditions are very likely to become favorable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra, Telangana & Coastal Andhra Pradesh in subsequent 48 hours.

Conditions are also likely to become favorable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into most parts of Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Maharashtra, some parts of south Gujarat region, southern parts of Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal & Sikkim, remaining parts of Northeastern States and most parts of Bay of Bengal during 09th to 11th June

Strengthening of Monsoon leading to enhanced rainfall activity along west coast:

Rainfall activity is likely to increase over coastal Karnataka, Goa and south Maharashtra, from today. The widespread rainfall activity is likely to continue till 10 th June. It is very likely to extend to north coastal Maharashtra, including Mumbai from tomorrow. Extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in these regions is also very likely during this period.