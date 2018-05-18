Unusually severe Indian weather kills at least 66; more storms on the way
Storms are common at this time of the year but the severity of the weather this year, and the human cost, have been unusual
NEW DELHI, May 14 (Reuters) - Severe storms were likely to hit northern India on Monday, the weather office warned, a day after at least 66 people were killed as unusually powerful dust storms, torrential rain and lightning battered large parts of the country.
Read more on IRIN.
For more humanitarian news and analysis, please visit www.trust.org/alertnet