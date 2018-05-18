18 May 2018

Unusually severe Indian weather kills at least 66; more storms on the way

Report
from Reuters - Thomson Reuters Foundation
Published on 14 May 2018 View Original

Storms are common at this time of the year but the severity of the weather this year, and the human cost, have been unusual

NEW DELHI, May 14 (Reuters) - Severe storms were likely to hit northern India on Monday, the weather office warned, a day after at least 66 people were killed as unusually powerful dust storms, torrential rain and lightning battered large parts of the country.

Read more on IRIN.

Reuters - Thomson Reuters Foundation:



For more humanitarian news and analysis, please visit www.trust.org/alertnet

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.