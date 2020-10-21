United States provides $5 million to support vulnerable groups impacted by COVID-19

Funding to Also Support Development of AI-Based Tools to Better Predict and Plan Against Pandemics

New Delhi – As part of the U.S. Government’s continuing support to India’s COVID-19 response, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) today announced two new awards totaling $5 million to Catalyst Management Service’s COVID Action Collaborative (CAC) and the Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence (Wadhwani AI).

Speaking on the announcement of the awards, U.S. Ambassador to India, Kenneth I. Juster, said: “The United States is pleased to support innovative programs and cutting-edge technologies to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 in India. These awards are another example of American generosity and our commitment to assist each country in combating this pandemic.”

The two-year, $3 million partnership with CAC will benefit over 10 million neglected and vulnerable individuals affected by COVID-19, by strengthening the capacity of 100 local organizations, 10 local governments and 15 associations of healthcare providers, small retailers, and street vendors, and will link them with government and private sector resources.

CAC will provide a platform for industry and development partners to join forces to support COVID mitigation efforts in the country and will also coordinate with other ongoing USAID activities that are addressing the impact of the pandemic and reaching vulnerable populations.

USAID also awarded $2 million to the non-profit research institute Wadhwani AI to develop tools, using mathematical modeling techniques and digital technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to forecast COVID-19 disease patterns, estimate resources needed, and plan interventions.

The U.S. Government continues to demonstrate global leadership in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. This financial assistance brings USAID’s COVID-19 assistance to India to over $13 million.