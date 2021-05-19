UNICEF Western-Region Cyclone Response Situation Report No. 2, 18 May 2021

Highlights

▪ The extremely severe cyclone ‘TAUKTAE’ (pronounced as Tau’Te) made landfall across the Gujarat coast in Saurashtra region between Diu and Una,starting from 2100 hours IST on 17th May to 0000 hours IST, 18th May 2021. Maximum sustained wind speed of 160-170 kmph (Indian Metrological Department)

▪ Post-landfall it weakened into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, bringing strong winds, storm surge and flooding to coastal areas of Gujarat. It has further weakened into a Severe Cyclonic Storm and is very likely to move north-northeastwards and weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm by 1730 hours IST of 18th May 2021.

▪ Preliminary information from partners on day-1 in the most affected districts of Gir Somnath, Bhavanagar, Amreli, Botad and Junagarh of Gujarat suggests the damage was less than had been anticipated.

▪ In Maharashtra, the information related to impacts of Cyclone TaukTae has become clearer over the last 24 hours

▪ As per preliminary reports, around 40,000 trees have fallen, and 16,500 houses damaged in Gujarat; 1532 houses damaged in Kerala and 1576 houses damaged in Maharashtra.

▪ There is no major damage to health facilities and related services reported in Gujarat.

▪ Intensive cyclone preparedness and response by State and district level Government in Gujarat has worked well in terms of timeliness of response using army, police and other Government institutions and services.

▪ UNICEF is on the ground and responding to the cyclone in partnership with the interagency group of Gujarat as well supporting Government led response.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Post-landfall, cyclone Tauktae weakened into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, bringing strong winds, storm surge and flooding to coastal areas of Gujarat. It has further weakened into a Severe Cyclonic Storm and is very likely to move north-northeast wards and weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm by 1730 hours IST of 18th May 2021.230 COVID-ICU.

In Gujarat, the districts of Gir Somnath, Bhavanagar, Amreli, Botad, and Junagarh are the worst affected. Majority of 200,000 people were evacuated from 17 coastal districts of Gujarat to safer destinations and in 2000 shelters are expected to return to their homes by tomorrow. With 16500 houses damaged in Gujarat, about 36,000 people are expected to be in mass shelters for some more time. As of now, evacuated people are getting food and other necessary items in camps to practice CAB, but once they go back to their respective homes, they (plus other families) might be out of ration, hygiene items, loss of livelihood etc. The cleaning, repair and reconstruction of homes will be a major need. Major loss of Mango crop, other crops, huge number of cattle loss has been reported. The electricity and water supply infrastructure losses are being assessed and addressed on the go by state agencies. 629 incidences of power failure were reported, 440 were resolved to restore the electric supply in cyclone affected districts of Gujarat The Gujarat Chief Minister announced the suspension of COVID-19 vaccination drive for two days.

In Maharashtra, the 230 COVID-ICU patients shifted from the Jumbo COVID-19 Centres across Mumbai continue to be in other, more resilient hospitals. 43 wall collapse incidences have been recorded in the slums of Mumbai. 977 people are stranded in the sea on three barges and one platform in the Bombay High area. The Indian navy reported it had rescued 177 of the 270 people aboard and that efforts to find survivors were ongoing. Parts of the districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra still do not have electricity supply restored. 120 teams of the power sector are functioning on ground across the state to restore power supply. Approx. 3,500 to 4,000 Ha of standing horticulture has been damaged in Maharashtra.

About 1.1 million people including 0.39 million children in 421 coastal villages of six districts of Gujarat are still at-risk of flooding (refer annexure) and health risks and are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.