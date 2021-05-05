UNICEF, with support from DP World, sends critical supplies to help fight COVID-19 surge in India

NEW YORK/COPENHAGEN/DUBAI, 04 May 2021 – UNICEF has sent additional critical lifesaving supplies to India, including 2 million face shields and 200,000 surgical masks.

Thanks to end-to-end logistics support from DP World, the equipment was dispatched from UNICEF’s warehouse in Dubai to New Delhi to help India battle a deadly wave of COVID-19. It is part of the global partnership between DP World and UNICEF which offers worldwide access to logistical services, including ports, rail, trucking and warehousing, free of charge.

“The tragic situation in India should raise alarm bells for all of us,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. “Unless the world steps up and helps India now, there will be reverberations across the region and the world in terms of virus-related deaths, virus mutations and supply delays. The support of DP World and all our other partners has never been more critical.”

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World, said: “DP World partnered with UNICEF because dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic is humanity’s biggest logistics challenge in living memory. This emergency shipment of medical supplies is just one of many operations DP World will be supporting worldwide. The UAE and India have strong ties, and we stand by India through this devastating pandemic.”

UNICEF and partners are mobilising to keep children and their families safe and healthy. UNICEF has provided oxygen concentratorsand other critically needed emergency equipment to support the immediate response, while also supporting resilience-building against recurrent shocks and stresses to the health system that leave children and their families at risk.

UNICEF has supplied 85 COVID-19 testing machines, which form a crucial part of the Government of India’s response to the pandemic. Additionally, UNICEF is supporting the procurement and installation of 25 oxygen plants for hospitals in the Northeast and Maharashtra, and the installation of more than 70 thermal scanners at various ports of entry countrywide.

Since the start of the pandemic, UNICEF has been working with the government and partners in India to help stop the spread of COVID-19, sharing information with more than 660 million people on how to stay safe from the coronavirus. UNICEF has consistently worked to counter misinformation and promote COVID-19 protective practices, including wearing masks, physical distancing, and handwashing. New multimedia content is produced weekly in multiple languages for broadcast on digital channels and media, especially at the state level.

UNICEF needs US$21 million for the urgent delivery of additional testing equipment, supplies and oxygen products in India, and more than US$50 million for lifesaving COVID-19 interventions across sectors.

