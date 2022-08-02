UNICEF India ICO Mid-Year Humanitarian Update January to June 2022

Situation in Numbers
286 million children in need of humanitarian assistance
664 million people in need
2.22 million People, 0.53 million children affected by floods
107,189 active COVID-19 cases (on 30 June 2022)
Highlights
- 9,014,488 pregnant women (31 percent of the target for 2022) receiving iron and folic acid supplementation, 2.86 million people reached with handwashing behaviour change programmes and 1,973,742 people are reached with UNICEF supported critical water, sanitation and hygiene supplies and services as of 30 June 2022.
- 43,470 unaccompanied and separated children (22,652 girls and 20,818 girls) reunified with their primary caregiver or provided with family-based care/alternative care services. 250,767,288 people reached through messaging on prevention and access to services.
- By mid-year, 75 per cent of children aged 12-14-years have taken one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Flood response actions by UNICEF have reached approximately 2.2 million people including 530,000 children with social and behaviour change communication activities in relief camps.
- In 2022, UNICEF India urgently requires US$76.6 million to address the cumulative, indirect impacts of the pandemic and disasters on children, along with the response to the ongoing health emergency.