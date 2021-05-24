India
UNICEF India Humanitarian Situation Report No. 4 (Cyclone Tauktae): 20 May 2021
Attachments
Highlights
Cyclone Tauktae death toll climbs to 53 in Gujarat, Amreli district is worst hit
Cyclone Tauktae is estimated to have caused a loss of over $ 270 million damage to Gujarat and Diu with the Agriculture Sector being the worst hit.
Cyclone Tauktae left behind a trail of destruction along the western coast as it destroyed nearly 90% of standing crops in Gujarat's Saurashtra
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday undertook an aerial survey of affected areas in Gujarat and adjoining Union territory of Diu to assess the devastation.
UNICEF has prepared a multisectoral response plan including critical interventions in the areas of Health, WASH, Education,
Nutrition, Child Protection and Social Protection, to support the Government-led response.
Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs
The death toll in the State of Gujrat climbed to 53, with deaths reported from Amreli (16), Gir Somnath (9), Bhavnagar (8), Ahmedabad (7).
As per Government reports. 18 people have been injured while the number of those missing is yet to be assessed.