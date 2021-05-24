UNICEF India Humanitarian Situation Report No. 4 (Cyclone Tauktae): 20 May 2021

Highlights

Cyclone Tauktae death toll climbs to 53 in Gujarat, Amreli district is worst hit

Cyclone Tauktae is estimated to have caused a loss of over $ 270 million damage to Gujarat and Diu with the Agriculture Sector being the worst hit.

Cyclone Tauktae left behind a trail of destruction along the western coast as it destroyed nearly 90% of standing crops in Gujarat's Saurashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday undertook an aerial survey of affected areas in Gujarat and adjoining Union territory of Diu to assess the devastation.