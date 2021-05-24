India

UNICEF India Humanitarian Situation Report No. 4 (Cyclone Tauktae): 20 May 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

Highlights

  • Cyclone Tauktae death toll climbs to 53 in Gujarat, Amreli district is worst hit

  • Cyclone Tauktae is estimated to have caused a loss of over $ 270 million damage to Gujarat and Diu with the Agriculture Sector being the worst hit.

  • Cyclone Tauktae left behind a trail of destruction along the western coast as it destroyed nearly 90% of standing crops in Gujarat's Saurashtra

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday undertook an aerial survey of affected areas in Gujarat and adjoining Union territory of Diu to assess the devastation.

  • UNICEF has prepared a multisectoral response plan including critical interventions in the areas of Health, WASH, Education,
    Nutrition, Child Protection and Social Protection, to support the Government-led response.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

  • The death toll in the State of Gujrat climbed to 53, with deaths reported from Amreli (16), Gir Somnath (9), Bhavnagar (8), Ahmedabad (7).

  • As per Government reports. 18 people have been injured while the number of those missing is yet to be assessed.

Related Content