UNICEF India Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3 (Cyclone Tauktae): 19 May 2021

Highlights

Yesterday’s deep depression over Gujarat region moved northeastwards and weakened into a depression, it lay as a depression near latitude 24.9°n and longitude 73.7°e over southeast Rajasthan and neighboring states. It is very likely to move northeastwards and weaken gradually into a well-marked low pressure area during the next 12 hours.

26 dead, over 50 missing after barge sinks into Arabian Sea off the coast of Maharashtra.

Prime Minister undertook an aerial survey of the most affected districts of Gir Somnath, Bhavanagar, Amreli, Botad, and Junagarh of Gujarat.

Prime Minister announced a financial package of Rs 1,000 crore (USD 135 M) for immediate relief measures in the areas hit by Cyclone Tauktae in Gujarat.

Chief Minister of Gujarat mentioned during the press briefing that advance preparation and planning led to timely evacuation of at-risk people to the safer locations.

Oxygen producers in Gujarat continue to supply oxygen to other states of the country including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi without any hindrance. No plant has been disrupted due to cyclone.

The Gujarat Chief Minister extended the suspension of COVID-19 vaccination drive for one additional day i.e. 19 May and it is now expected to resume on 20 May.

UNICEF is on the ground and continues to respond to the cyclone in partnership with the interagency group of Gujarat as well supporting the Government-led response.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

In the aftermath of Cyclone Tauktae, efforts are underway to assess and quantify the extent of the humanitarian impact and damage. Government reports at least 13 people were killed in Gujarat as a consequence of the cyclone, whereas media is reporting much higher figures. The return of evacuated people in the worst affected districts of Gir Somnath, Bhavanagar, Amreli, Botad, and Junagarh is slow while in other districts the majority people have returned. Evacuated people in mass shelters continue to receive food and other necessary items to practice COVID-19 appropriate behaviours in camps. The electricity and water supply infrastructure losses are being assessed and addressed on the go by state agencies. Out of 1,400 COVID-19 treatment facilities across the state, power supply in 16 hospitals was affected, out of which 12 have been restored and DG sets have been setup for power supply in the remaining four hospitals. Power supply is restored in 484 of the 2,437 affected villages. The COVID-19 vaccination drive was suspended for three days 17-19th May, to be resumed on 20th May. More than 16,500 houses were damaged, and more than 40,000 trees, 69,429 electric poles and 196 roads have been damaged. Water supply systems have been damaged in 5,951 villages according to initial reports.