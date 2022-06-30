UNICEF India Humanitarian Situation Report (Assam, Floods): 27 June 2022

Highlights

The second wave of flood in the state of Assam has seen some improvement this week with water receding in some areas. The districts of Barak Valley and Cachar districts, particularly the city of Silchar continues to remain inundated.

26 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, 6 columns of army including 6 columns of the Engineering Task Force (ETF), 11 Aircrafts of Indian Air Force are supporting in the evacuation and rescue as well as relief distribution efforts.

Health Camps are being conducted by the district administration in Lower Assam to prevent public health risks.

UNICEF has mobilized the support of 12 existing partners and deployed 3 teams of consultants to support line departments and the District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMA) led responses in relief camps for assessments and relief distribution support.

Four water treatment units were installed by UNICEF, including two mounted on boats to ensure access to portable drinking water in Silchar city in collaboration with DDMA and Oxfam India. Based on joint request by UNICEF and the District Administration, 6 Tea Estates have deployed water tankers to meet drinking water needs of the affected people in Silchar.

UNICEF will reach out to 3,000 households with hygiene kits. A total of 1,000 kits are being distributed to households in Hojai district. Extensive hygiene promotion to cover 50,000 people in 4 districts with Oxfam India and Caritas India.

100 schools and 10,000 children will be reached with education continuity and mental health support in partnership with Save the Children.

Food security and nutrition, WASH, access to social protection measures, continuity of education and protection services are the priority needs identified.

The flood situation resulting from the 2nd wave of floods in Assam has improved. However, the situation continues to be grim in Barak Valley districts (Cachar, Karimganj, Hailkandi) particularly in Silchar city of Cachar district where flood water is receding very slowly.

As of 26 June, 2.2 million people including 530,000 million children and 790,000 n women from 2,542 villages of 28/35 districts are affected. A total of 121 lives have been lost and 35 people have been reported as missing. There are 564 flood relief camps running with 217,413 people including 61,878 children, 574 pregnant/lactating mothers, and 46 persons with disability remaining in the camps. Additionally, 116 relief distribution centers have been set up to distribute essential relief supplies to those who are not in the camps. As per initial estimates, 16,208 houses have been fully damaged, and 110,284 have been partially damaged during the two waves.

Many parts of Silchar city continue to remain inundated with people dependent on external aid for food, water, medicine.

Relief camps are provided with essential supplies and the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is ensuring continuity of supplies. Health camps are being conducted in areas where water has receded to reduce public health risks. Food security and nutrition, WASH, access to social protection measures, continuity of education and protection services are the priority needs of the flood affected communities.