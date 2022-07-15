UNICEF India Humanitarian Situation Report (Assam, Floods): 08 July 2022

Highlights

2nd wave of floods in Assam which started on 14 June has improved considerably. As of 7 July, 0.91 million people including 0.23 million children and 0.32 million women from 707 villages of 14/35 districts are affected. One hundred and eighty six lives lost and 37 people have been reported as missing.

There are 207 flood relief camps functioning with 91,594 people including 27,938 children, 156 pregnant/lactating mothers, and 4 persons with disability. Additionally, 39 relief distribution centers are reaching out to people with essential relief supplies. As per initial estimates, 18,262 houses have been fully damaged, and 121,731 have been partially damaged as on 7 July 2022.

UNICEF is extending technical support to respective government departments on response and early recovery actions through existing human resources and partners.

UNICEF will deploy five technical experts in Cachar, Dima Hasao, Lakhimpur, Bajali and Barpeta for three months to support District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) to facilitate GO-NGO Coordination and social sector recovery starting from 15 July.

UNICEF’s partner, Oxfam India has so far completed distribution of 1009 hygiene kits and household water filtration units in Cachar and Hojai districts, constructed 14 temporary toilets, conducted hygiene promotion activities reaching 31,315 people. Four boat mounted water treatment units supported by UNCEF are functioning in Cachar.

UNICEF has entered a partnership with Caritas India to scale up WASH response in Nagaon and Barpeta districts. The support will include water treatment units, hygiene kits, household water filtration kits, disinfection of spot sources and temporary toilets.

UNICEF’s partner, Deshabandu Club is supporting DDMA of Cachar in relief camp management and Inter Agency Coordination through District Inter Agency Group, Cachar.

UNICEF’s partner, Save the Children has agreed to support school continuity, mental health and psychosocial support in four districts of Assam (Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hojai and Nalbari).

UNICEF’s partner, Rural Volunteer Centre has been conducting block level training of frontline workers, supporting Village Health Sanitation Day (VHSND) continuity, support DDMAs in operationalizing Child Friendly Spaces in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Majuli.

Situation in Numbers

230,491 Children affected by flood

(Source: Daily SitRep, FRIMS, ASDMA dated 07 July 2022)

906,000 People affected by flood in 707 villages of 14 districts

(Source: Daily SitRep, FRIMS, ASDMA dated 07 July 2022)

27,938 Children in 207 relief camps in 11 districts

(Source: Daily SitRep, FRIMS, ASDMA dated 07 July 2022)

305,565 People in 207 relief camps in 11 districts

(Source: Daily SitRep, FRIMS, ASDMA dated 07 July 2022)

186 deaths and 37 missing

18,262 houses fully damaged

121,731 houses partially damaged

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

With overall reduction in rainfall, 2 nd wave of floods in Assam that started on 14 June has improved considerably. As of 7 July, 0.91 million people including 0.23 million children and 0.32 million women from 707 villages of 14/35 districts are affected1 . One hundred and eighty-six lives lost, and 37 people have been reported as missing. As per media reports citing Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) complied data, 63 child deaths due to floods (drowning) were reported since 14 May, with majority of deaths reported from Cachar and Nagaon districts.

There are 207 flood relief camps functioning with 91,594 people including 27,938 children, 156 pregnant/lactating mothers, and 4 persons with the disability. Additionally, 39 relief distribution centers are reaching out to people with essential relief supplies. As per initial estimates, 18,262 houses have been fully damaged, and 121,731 have been partially damaged as on 7 July 2022.

Government of India has released INR 3244 million to the state of Assam to supplement the ongoing response and recovery actions as well as preparedness for possible floods in the coming months.

Public Health measures including disinfection, chlorination of water sources, minor repairing of spot sources, piped water supply schemes and restoration of road communication are also ongoing.

Flood damage assessments by the government agencies are ongoing. The compensation process has also been initiated in districts where the situation has improved. Many parts of Cachar, particularly Silchar town are still under water.