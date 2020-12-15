UNICEF India COVID-19 Situation Report No.8 as of 1-30 November 2020

Highlights:

660 million children and their families across India have been reached with accurate information on how to stay safe from COVID-19.

2.29 million people have regularly shared concerns, asked questions and clarifications on COVID-19 through established feedback mechanisms.

61.8 million people have been engaged in activities that facilitate two-way communication, meaningful participation and local action on COVID-19.

3.6 million people across India have been reached with critical WASH supplies (including hygiene items) and services.

2.5 million healthcare facility staff and community health workers have been trained in Infection Prevention and Control.

34,700 healthcare workers within health facilities and communities provided with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

44.4 million children continue to learn through education initiatives launched by UNICEF and partners across 16 states.

Over 333,000 children and their caregivers have been provided with psychosocial support through UNICEF’s assistance, including training of child protection functionaries and counsellors together with government.

8200 children without parental or family care have been provided with appropriate alternative care arrangements.

146,000 UNICEF personnel and partners that have completed training on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) risk mitigation and referrals for survivors.

19.7 million children and women received essential healthcare, including prenatal, delivery and postnatal care, essential newborn care, immunization, treatment of childhood illnesses and HIV care in UNICEF supported facilities.

1.48 million healthcare providers trained in detecting, referral and appropriate management of COVID-19 cases.