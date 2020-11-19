UNICEF India COVID-19 Situation Report No. 7: 1-31 October 2020

Highlights

• 660 million children and their families across India have been reached with accurate information on how to stay safe from COVID-19 • 2.29 million people have regularly shared concerns, asked questions and clarifications on COVID-19 through established feedback mechanisms.

• 61.8 million people have been engaged in activities that facilitate twoway communication, meaningful participation and local action on COVID-19.

• 3.6 million people across India have been reached with critical WASH supplies (including hygiene items) and services.

• 2.5 million healthcare facility staff and community health workers have been trained in Infection Prevention and Control.

• 34,700 healthcare workers within health facilities and communities provided with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

• 44.4 million children continue to learn through education initiatives launched by UNICEF and partners across 16 states.

• Over 333,000 children and their caregivers have been provided with psychosocial support through UNICEF’s assistance, including training of child protection functionaries and counsellors together with government.

• 8,200 children without parental or family care have been provided with appropriate alternative care arrangements.

• 146,000 UNICEF personnel and partners that have completed training on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) risk mitigation and referrals for survivors.

• 19.7 million children and women received essential healthcare, including prenatal, delivery and postnatal care, essential newborn care, immunization, treatment of childhood illnesses and HIV care in UNICEF supported facilities.

• 1.48 million healthcare providers trained in detecting, referral and appropriate management of COVID-19 cases.

• 102,400 children (6-59 months) admitted for treatment of severe acute malnutrition (SAM).