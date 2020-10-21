UNICEF India COVID-19 Situation Report No. 6: 1-30 September 2020

Highlights

·More than 650 million children and their families across India have been reached with accurate information on how to stay safe from COVID-19.

·2.29 million people have been regularly sharing concerns and seeking clarifications on COVID-19 through established feedback mechanisms.

·60.2 million people using two-way communication through digital and non-digital platforms leading to meaningful participation for local action on COVID-19.

·3.1 million people across India have been reached with critical WASH supplies (including hygiene items) and services.

·2.3 million healthcare facility staff and community health workers trained in Infection Prevention and Control.

·34,700 healthcare workers within health facilities and communities provided with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

·41 million children continue to learn through education initiatives launched by UNICEF and partners across 16 states.

·Over 284,000 children and their caregivers provided with psychosocial support.

·4,600 children without parental or family care have been provided with appropriate alternative care arrangements.

·120,500 UNICEF personnel and partners have completed training on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) risk mitigation and referrals for survivors.

·19.7 million children and women receiving essential healthcare, including prenatal, delivery and postnatal care, essential newborn care, immunization, treatment of childhood illnesses and HIV care in UNICEF supported facilities.

·1.46 million healthcare providers trained in detecting, referral and appropriate management of COVID-19 cases.

·77,800 children (6-59 months) admitted for treatment of severe acute malnutrition (SAM).