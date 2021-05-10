India

UNICEF India COVID-19 Situation Report January - April 2021

Highlights

  • Over 900,000 health care facility staff and community health workers trained on infection prevention and control;

  • 26.2 million pregnant women received iron and folic acid supplementation;

  • 2.3 million children accessed formal/non formal education including early learning;

  • Over 400,000 people reached with critical water, sanitation and hygiene supplies (including hygiene items) and services;

  • Over 40,000 children and caregivers were provided mental health and psychosocial support and

  • 21.9 million people participated in engagement actions for social and behaviour change.

