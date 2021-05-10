India
UNICEF India COVID-19 Situation Report January - April 2021
Highlights
Over 900,000 health care facility staff and community health workers trained on infection prevention and control;
26.2 million pregnant women received iron and folic acid supplementation;
2.3 million children accessed formal/non formal education including early learning;
Over 400,000 people reached with critical water, sanitation and hygiene supplies (including hygiene items) and services;
Over 40,000 children and caregivers were provided mental health and psychosocial support and
21.9 million people participated in engagement actions for social and behaviour change.