UNICEF India COVID-19 Pandemic Monthly Situation Report No. 5 (1 - 31 August 2020)

Situation in Numbers

286 million Children and adolescents affected by COVID-19 school closures

3,691,166 Total laboratory-confirmed 2019-nCoV cases

65,288 Total COVID-19 deaths

Highlights

• More than 650 million children, adolescents and their families across India have been reached with accurate information on how to stay safe from COVID-19 through a mix of innovative and traditional mechanisms. UNICEF prioritized addressing misinformation to ensure that discrimination is not further entrenched as communities observe physical distancing.

• Total 2.2 million healthcare facility staff and community health workers have been trained in Infection Prevention and Control. WASH assessments have been conducted for health care facilities and quarantine centres.

• Some 40 million children continue to learn through education initiatives launched by UNICEF and partners across 16 states, with 20 million more children still to reach as per the target.

• So far 3,700 children without parental or family care have been provided with appropriate alternative care arrangements.

• Some 4.9 million children and women receiving essential healthcare, including prenatal, delivery and postnatal care, essential newborn care, immunization and HIV care in UNICEF supported facilities.

• 84,800 children (0-59 months) were admitted for treatment of severe acute malnutrition since January.